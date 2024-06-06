Airport lands new direct flight to Germany

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando is getting a flight to a new destination in Germany next year.

Discover Airlines — the leisure airline of Lufthansa Group — on March 3, 2025, will start three weekly flights to Munich Airport. The route is part of the expansion of the airline’s operations at the German airport next year, where it will have seven aircraft, around 400 crew and almost 30 destinations.

“With the new long-haul leisure routes, Discover Airlines is adding highly attractive intercontinental destinations to the route portfolio at Munich Airport,” Jost Lammers, chairman of the management board of Munich Airport, said in a news release. The leisure carrier is one of the largest airlines based at Munich Airport and — as a combination of tourist and hub carrier — fits perfectly into the Lufthansa Group network.”

Read: Area of disturbance to build in Gulf, increase our rain and storm chances next week

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group