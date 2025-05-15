Motorcyclist, 22, dies in Marion County traffic crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a man died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on County Road 475 near the intersection of County Road 484.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV was stopped in southbound traffic on CR-475.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was traveling north on CR-475 and collided with the side of the SUV when its driver turned left, into the path of the oncoming bike.

Troopers said the SUV’s driver was trying to enter a private driveway when the vehicles collided.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and died at the crash site.

FHP did not release his name, but said he was a 22-year-old resident of Summerfield.

The SUV’s driver, 19, and his 13-year-old passenger were not hurt in the collision, troopers said.

