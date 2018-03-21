AK-47, gun, bullets, marijuana found in man's car, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was arrested during a traffic stop after an officer found weapons and marijuana inside his car, Sanford Police Department officials said.
Avis Akins was pulled over Monday on Southwest Road and Harrison Road in Sanford for a headlight infraction, officers said.
The officer said he detected the smell of burnt cannabis/marijuana coming from the car. During a search of the car, the officer found a Taurus .44 mm loaded revolver under the driver's seat, 136 grams of marijuana, three black scales, a loaded AK-47, small plastic baggies containing marijuana, and miscellaneous caliber bullets, police said.
Akins was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed weapons permit/license, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license was suspended/revoked with knowledge, police said.
