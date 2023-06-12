Alert: scammers are targeting people searching for new jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Scammers are targeting people looking for new jobs, according to the Better Business Bureau. It warns there’s been an increase in these kinds of scams.

Elizabeth Gray said she was desperate for a job. She was looking to work from home but ended up becoming a victim of a scam.

“I felt like I should have known that this was a scam,” she exclaimed.

Elizabeth explained she got a text about a new job, which is how she got her last job, as well. She recalled the company sent her checks for equipment. She was supposed to deposit them in her account and then pay a vendor through apps. When she finally contacted her bank though, she learned the checks were fraudulent. She was out $5,000.

“At first, I was in complete shock,” she said. “It felt like the world stopped for a minute.”

Elizabeth isn’t alone. The Better Business Bureau told us it’s seen a huge uptick in the amount of money people are losing in employment search scams. In just the first three months of this year, the losses victims reported hit $840,000. That’s up over 250% compared to last year.

“Unfortunately, the scammers are getting more sophisticated,” BBB Spokesperson Melanie McGovern said. “It’s getting a little bit harder to spot these scams.”

The BBB also predicts the amount of money lost in just the first six months of this year will surpass the total amount of money lost for all of last year.

McGovern gave some red flags and tips, so you don’t add to that tally.

“Make sure you’re looking the company up, you know, you can come to our website and look it up at BBB.org,” she said. “If the employer is very evasive or won’t give you straight answers, just tell them you’re not interested… …You should never have to pay your own money to do your job.”

Elizabeth hopes telling her story will help others.

“I just got away with like a scratch, but a lot of people can get away with a gushing wound from this, so if it can prevent someone from it getting the worst of them, then I am happy for that,” she added.

