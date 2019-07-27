  • Alert sent after report of armed person walking into UCF building, police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are investigating after reports of a person with a firearm on his person walked into a building on the University of Central Florida's campus.

    An alert was sent around 11:35 p.m., telling students to seek shelter and away from doors and windows in the area of Tower 1.

    UCF Police later said that a person walked into Tower 1 with a firearm in his waistband.

    Police want the area to be avoided until the situation is resolved. They also noted that reports of a shooting were inaccurate.

    Police said there is no threat to campus and that the individual has been identified.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

