Alert sent after report of armed person walking into UCF building, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are investigating after reports of a person with a firearm on his person walked into a building on the University of Central Florida's campus.
An alert was sent around 11:35 p.m., telling students to seek shelter and away from doors and windows in the area of Tower 1.
UCF Police later said that a person walked into Tower 1 with a firearm in his waistband.
Police want the area to be avoided until the situation is resolved. They also noted that reports of a shooting were inaccurate.
Police said there is no threat to campus and that the individual has been identified.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
