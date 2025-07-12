Volusia County teacher to be released from jail after alleged abuse claims

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A teacher in Volusia County is to be released from jail after her initial court appearance following her arrest on child abuse charges.

Zadya Bayala was arrested after surveillance video allegedly showed her pulling a three-year-old girl by the hair at Emmaus Lutheran Preschool in Orange City last month.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe this was happening to my daughter,” said the girl’s mother, who wished to remain unidentified.

The incident reportedly took place last month, and the video evidence led to Bayala’s immediate removal from her teaching position at the preschool. The child’s parents are seeking justice, expressing that they want the teacher to face consequences for her actions.“She definitely should never work with children again,” the parents stated.

Bayala is accused of child abuse that did not result in serious physical injuries and the school has not made any public statements regarding the case. Authorities emphasize that this incident raises issues about child safety in schools, as the child’s parents seek justice and hold the teacher accountable.

