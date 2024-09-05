Alex Morgan, former Orlando Pride player, announces pregnancy and retirement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Orlando Pride and US Women’s International player Alex Morgan announces she is pregnant and will retire from professional soccer.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Morgan, 35, is expecting her second child with her husband, former Orlando City player Servando Carrasco.

Morgan still plans to play her final game with the San Diego Wave, on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium.

More Sports News

Morgan posted on social media, “This decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer. "

Morgan was traded to the Orlando Pride in 2015 for the team’s inaugural season in the 2016 National Women’s Soccer League.

Morgan played for the Orlando Pride until 2021, when she was traded to the expansion team, San Diego Wave FC, which brought her closer to her hometown of San Dimas, California.

The Orlando Pride honored Morgan with a social media post on Thursday, thanking her for her time with Orlando and calling her “A legend, not only in purple, but across all of women’s soccer.”

Morgan joined the USWNT team in 2009. She has won two World Cup Cups, a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Morgan was often the face of female players fighting for equal pay and speaking out about social justice issues.

Read: Emma Hayes didn’t pull punches when asked about female coaches in men’s soccer

Read: Will Taylor Swift show up for Chiefs’ season opener against the Ravens on Thursday night?

Read: Would Florida fire coach Billy Napier in the first month of the season?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group