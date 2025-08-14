Alligator captured near Osceola County school during class dismissal

POINCIANA, Fla. — An alligator made an unexpected appearance near BridgePrep Academy on KOA Street in Poinciana as classes were letting out Wednesday.

The alligator was captured by a school resource officer after school officials called for help. Officials said they were that curious kids might get too close to the small gator.

The alligator was relocated to Lake Toho.

