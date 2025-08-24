Alligator spotted near Mississippi school, prompting lockdown

MISSISSIPPI — An alligator was spotted near Faith Academy in Pearl, Mississippi, causing teachers and students to remain indoors on Friday.

Wildlife officials, fire crews, and police responded to safely remove the alligator from a pond near the school campus.

The incident took place in Pearl, a city directly across the river from Jackson.

The alligator was not hurt during removal and has been moved to a better habitat away from the school.

