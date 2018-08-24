0 Alligators, snakes found living in filthy conditions in Kissimmee man's home, FWC says

KISSIMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man faces two misdemeanor charges after investigators discovered two alligators, snakes and other reptiles living in filthy conditions in his home.

An anonymous tip led Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers to Shawn Gardner’s home.

The officers said they found two federally protected American alligators in the man’s filthy fish tanks. Owning the breed of alligators requires a permit.

Photos: Snakes, alligators found in Kissimmee man's home

There was only a few inches of water in one of the tanks, which was also filled with feces, according to a report.

Neighbors said the odor coming from the home was awful.

ALLIGATORS IN AN APARTMENT: A #FloridaMan is facing charges for keeping gators and a 7-foot Burmese python inside his Kissimmee apartment in filthy conditions. He says he didn't even know one of the gators was there!



What else @MyFWC agents found at the home on @WFTV at 6:15pm. pic.twitter.com/4OGAwA56sh — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 24, 2018

“It's pretty scary to know that someone has these kinds of animals in their home, just roaming around, you know. God forbid something escapes," said resident Yariel Torres.

That fear also applied to a 7-foot Burmese python, which FWC said was found tied up in a pillow case under a sink.

Gardner told agents he took the invasive species home after someone dropped it off last year at a pet store where he works.

He said he meant to get a permit for it, but FWC said Burmese pythons haven't been allowed as pets, even with a permit, since 2010.

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

FWC officers found more snakes and reptiles packed into Gardner's apartment.



Agents said none of the animals had fresh drinking water and almost all the containers were unsanitary.

Gardner was not arrested, but faces two misdemeanor charges for the python and alligators seized by FWC.

Agents also gave him several warnings for not locking the snakes up and for not taking care of the reptiles in a humane way.

FWC agents said they released the alligators into the wild.

They tagged the python and gave it to a licensed facility.

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.