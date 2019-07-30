  • Altamonte Mall briefly evacuated after smoke fills Foot Locker

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Smoke from an electrical fire caused a brief evacuation of the Altamonte Mall, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue. 

    The smoke entered the Foot Locker store at the mall around 12:15 p.m. 

    The fire was isolated to the air handler for the store, firefighters said. 

    The mall was briefly evacuated before patrons were allowed back in. 
     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories