Altamonte Mall briefly evacuated after smoke fills Foot Locker

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Smoke from an electrical fire caused a brief evacuation of the Altamonte Mall, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.
The smoke entered the Foot Locker store at the mall around 12:15 p.m.
The fire was isolated to the air handler for the store, firefighters said.
The mall was briefly evacuated before patrons were allowed back in.
SCFD responded to the Altamonte Mall (12:13p.m.) for structure fire. Mall was evacuated. Incident isolated to air handler at the Foot Locker. No injuries reported. Occupants returned to the Mall. SCFD turned scene over to Mall Operations.— SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) July 30, 2019
