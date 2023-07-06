Altamonte Springs to launch autonomous vehicle shuttle program

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs is launching an autonomous vehicle shuttle program next week.

The city said the pilot program, CraneRIDES, is “an environmentally-friendly and proactive initiative to extend mobility and access to goods and services for residents, visitors and businesses.”

City officials said the Florida Department of Transportation chose Altamonte Springs to test the AV shuttle project and provide data that can be used to expand it to other cities.

Beep Inc., a provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, will provide the technology and shuttles.

City officials said the three-year project will provide residents and visitors first and last-mile connectivity from Uptown Altamonte to the Altamonte Springs SunRail Station.

The city will celebrate the program’s launch at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Cranes Roost Park Amphitheater.

