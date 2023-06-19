Central Florida’s SunTrax autonomous vehicle test track opens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 12 celebrating the official launch of the state’s first self-driving testing facility.

SunTrax, under construction since November 2017, will allow researchers and students at Florida Polytechnic University to test autonomous vehicle technology.

The first phase cost $48 million and the second phase cost $152 million, the Tampa Bay Business Journal previously reported. Dallas-based Jacobs served as the lead designer.

Read: Torchy’s Tacos restaurant chain to take former Red Robin space in Winter Garden Village

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.





©2023 Cox Media Group