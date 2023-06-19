Torchy’s Tacos restaurant chain to take former Red Robin space in Winter Garden Village

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The 4,395-square-foot restaurant space in Winter Garden that was at the center of recent litigation has a new tenant.

Leasing materials and the website directory for the Winter Garden Village shopping center reveal that Austin, Texas-based taco chain Torchy’s Tacos is the new tenant for the space that formerly housed a Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews restaurant.

Orlando Business Journal reported in April that the Red Robin restaurant, which opened in the space at 3310 Daniels Road in 2012, would close April 30 following a bout of litigation with Ohio-based Site Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) subsidiary DDR Winter Garden LLC, which owns the property.

