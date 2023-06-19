Double Vision: 2 tropical waves off Africa’s coast could develop in Atlantic this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two tropical waves off the coast of Africa.

The waves are moving through the far eastern Atlantic basin and could develop through the week ahead.

The one farther to the west is around 2,500 miles from Central Florida.

Channel 9 meteorologists have been tracking the system for several days as it slowly moves away from Africa.

Tropical development in this area is not historically common this time of year.

The waters of the coast of Afra are typically now warm enough in June to foster tropical systems.

Both of the tropical waves are showing a 90% chance of development over the next several days.

The next named storm will be Tropical Storm Bret.

It is too early to tell if either storm system could impact Florida.

