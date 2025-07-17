ORLANDO, Fla. — The chances are lower that we will see our next named system this week for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The likelihood of tropical formation in the Gulf has dropped to 30% over the next 48 hours.

However, the tropical disturbance that soaked Florida on Tuesday could still bring heavy rain and flash flooding for coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Tropical threat dims, but heavy rain still looms for Gulf Coast

Despite the decreased chance of a tropical system developing, people on the Gulf Coast should still prepare for potential sever storms.

Elsewhere in the tropics, conditions remain quiet, providing some relief to other regions that might be concerned about tropical activity.

