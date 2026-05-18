Altamonte Springs launches Center of Excellence for international companies

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Altamonte Springs is partnering with TSG Transportation Advisors to launch a new Center of Excellence aimed at helping international companies enter the U.S. marketplace.

The center will operate through the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab, known as AGīL.

City officials said the Center of Excellence will help companies understand policy and regulatory compliance, including requirements tied to federal procurement and the Build America, Buy America Act.

The city said the platform will combine federal procurement expertise, Buy America compliance guidance, a government testing environment and workforce development resources.

“Altamonte Springs has always believed that local government can be a platform for innovation, not just a customer of it,” Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz said. “This partnership advances that mission.”

Through the partnership, companies working with the center will have access to TSG Advisors’ guidance on domestic content compliance, procurement networks, Small Business Administration resources, go-to-market strategy, buyer introductions, grants, public-private partnerships and fundraising strategy.

City officials said AGīL will also serve as a “living laboratory” where technologies can be deployed, tested and validated in real-world government operations before companies approach the broader market.

“The United States government invests hundreds of billions of dollars annually through programs that require domestic content compliance,” said Joe Moye, managing partner of TSG Advisors. “This COE turns that barrier into an advantage, allowing companies to better position themselves to thrive while also bringing new industry and jobs to the state of Florida and our country.”

AGīL’s network includes every Seminole County city, two Orange County cities, Seminole County Public Schools, Seminole State College and Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to the city.

The city said AGīL and TSG Advisors are also creating workforce development programs to help businesses build technology pipelines, assist local governments adopting emerging technologies and connect innovators with a skilled local workforce.

Altamonte Springs officials said the partnership is designed to position the city as a destination for innovative companies seeking to enter and grow in the United States.

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