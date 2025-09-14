Amazon announces recall on multivitamins sold on website

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recall notification has been issued for Bariatric Fusion Iron Multivitamins available on Amazon.

Regulators have cautioned that these multivitamin bottles lack child-resistant caps, which could allow children to open them and potentially swallow the vitamins.

Owners of the affected multivitamins should store the bottles where children cannot access them, preventing accidental ingestion.

Consumers are advised to reach out to Blueroot Health to receive a complimentary child-resistant cap for their bottles.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group