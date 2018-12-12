Amazon worker accused of stealing eyebrow makeup, gift cards and electronics accessories

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Amazon distribution center worker admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards and electronics accessories, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said Elvis Soto, 20, took several Amazon gift cards, including one worth $2,000, and two $200 Visa gift cards since November.
Deputies said he also stole iPhone cases, an Apple Watch band and eyebrow makeup.
Amazon was unaware that Soto was behind the missing orders until several days ago, an arrest report said.
The company said it reimbursed customers.
The report said Soto used to work at an Amazon facility in Pennsylvania.
Soto was charged with grand theft.
