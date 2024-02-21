Local

Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old Florida girl reported missing

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 8-month-old girl who is reported missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Amelia Martinez.

Amelia was last seen Tuesday in the 4900th block of SW 148 Avenue in Davie.

Police said Amelia has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said Amelia may be with 34-year-old Arys Martinez.

Police said they may be traveling in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the infant’s location is asked to call 911 or the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

