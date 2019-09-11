  • Amber alert issued for 11-month-old last seen in Ocala

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Amber alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl last seen in Ocala Wednesday.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jhene Clark was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Northeast 78th Lane in Ocala.

    Officials said the toddler may be in the company of Deangelo Clark, 30. They said he may be traveling in a black 2008 Mazda CX7 with a North Dakota tag number 328APC.

    FDLE said Clark may be in the Orange or Manatee county areas.

    If the pair are spotted, officials urged people not to approach but to contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or 911.

