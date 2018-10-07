Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old girl abducted in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Law enforcement officials issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old girl believed to have been abducted out of Sanford, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
According to the FDLE, 3-month-old Na'tori Mazion was last seen along the 400 block of West Seminole Boulevard in Sanford.
Authorities believe she may have been abducted by her father Tedrick Mazion, 31, of Sanford.
According to Sanford police, Tedrick allegedly entered an apartment at 401 West Seminole Boulevard at The Park at Ravello apartment complex. He then took Na'tori from the apartment while her mother tried to stop him, police said.
Police said Tedrick Mazion has not been involved in Na'tori's life since her birth.
Na'tori was last seen wearing a pink and gray top with the word "princess" printed on it, as well as a pink tutu and headband, with clear jelly shoes.
Tedrick Mazion may be traveling in a 2017 red Nissan Altima with Florida tag number 4ALWY, according to the Amber Alert. The car has silver rims and a black tint to its windows, authorities said.
PLEASE SHARE! Florida AMBER Alert issued for Na'tori Mazion, a black female, 0 years old, 1 foot 9 inches tall, last seen in Sanford may be traveling in a 2017, red Nissan Altima, Florida tag number 4ALWY. The car has silver rims and black tint. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/iZiWN1AFpr— FDLE (@fdlepio) October 7, 2018
