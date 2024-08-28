Ambulance among 3 city vehicles destroyed by overnight fire in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — Fire badly damaged an ambulance and two other large vehicles belonging to the City of Maitland early Wednesday.

Maitland Fire Chief Chris Morton said the fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. in an outside parking area at the city’s fleet reserve complex off Fennell Street.

Morton said the three vehicles were parked under a canopy-type structure meant to provide some coverage. The fire damaged that structure as well.

Morton described the three vehicles as a spare ambulance, a rehab unit and a front-end loader.

City of Maitland vehicles catch fire The fire damaged 3 vehicles at the city's fleet reserve complex early Wednesday. (Maitland Fire Department)

Morton said the city was planning to soon make major modifications to the ambulance and outfit it for future use.

As for the rehab unit, he said firefighters and other law enforcement often used it as a retreat to cool off and recover at incident scenes and it even included a bathroom.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the overnight fire, but Morton said initial findings suggest it was not suspicious or malicious in nature.

Units with Maitland Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Morton gave a rough damage estimate of $1 million dollars and said the vehicles and structure were insured.

No injuries resulted from the fire.

