Annabel’s Closet to host purse auction Thursday to help support domestic abuse survivors

LONGWOOD, Fla. — An organization that has helped hundreds of domestic abuse survivors in Central Florida is hosting a fundraising event Thursday evening.

For nearly eight years, Annabel’s Closet in Longwood has been helping women and families get a fresh start after leaving a dangerous situation.

The organization will hold its annual purse auction Thursday, with the goal of raising $50,000.

“Truly what our goal is, to provide them hope for a positive future, and encourage them that their lives and their childrens’ lives are worthy and they deserve better,” said Annabel’s Closet founder Lori Hutchinson.

Channel 9′s Raphael Pires will emcee the purse auction.

