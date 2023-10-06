‘Anonymous threat’ prompts lockdown at Cypress Creek High School in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Cypress Creek High School was placed on lockdown after a threat was received Thursday afternoon.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the threat came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and referenced a possible weapon on campus. Deputies have not said exactly how the threat was received.

See a map of the area below:

READ: Apopka High School teacher charged in ‘sexual incident’ with teenage boy after giving him edibles

The school was placed on locked down as a precaution while deputies investigated the threat and conducted a search. Deputies say everyone who was at the school at the time was “safe and secure” on the campus during the search.

After an “exhaustive search” of the campus, deputies say no weapon was found.

READ: Osceola County School Board member charged; accused of serving teen alcohol, forcibly kissing her

As of 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they were still working with Orange County Public Schools to lift the school from lockdown.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group