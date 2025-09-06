Another front is expected to stall over Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will continue to increase over the next few days as another front will stall out over Central Florida this weekend.

We are monitoring two different fronts. The first one is already stalled over our area, while the second is approaching from the north.

Saturday Morning WX Report Saturday Morning WX Report

Neither front is projected to bring us severe weather but heavy rain and isolated flooding may be possible.

The handful of locations especially along the coast could see as much as 3 to 4 inches between Saturday and Wednesday.

Most of this rain will come from the second front, which is still moving across the central part of the country.

Saturday Morning WX Report Saturday Morning WX Report

Temperatures will start to fall over the next few days. Afternoon highs this weekend will be around 90 degrees. By the middle of the upcoming week, temperatures will drop into the mid-’80s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group