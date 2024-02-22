ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see its last round of cold weather for the week.

In Marion and Sumter counties, temperatures will drop down into the 30s with patchy frost expected early Thursday morning.

Another night of cold temps before warmer weather returns

In Orange County and near the I-4 corridor, temperature will stay in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast with low-to-mid 70s for Thursday and Friday.

