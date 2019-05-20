Another OUC manager demoted following internal investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A second manager at the Orlando Utility Commission has been demoted amid allegations of discrimination and harassment, according to an internal report released Monday.
Richard Kinas was the manager of regulatory compliance for the utility but will now work as a specialist in the department, a role that requires no other employees to report to him.
His pay was cut 5 percent to $135,000, documents show.
According to an internal investigation, Kinas’ supervisor determined he and his staff engaged in culturally and gender insensitive behavior, acts of intimidation and a contentious and divisive management style, violating OUC policies related to discrimination and harassment.
His supervisor acknowledged in the past that Kinas had received resources, including personal coaching on interpersonal and communications skills, that have not resulted in positive and sustained behavior change.
Last week, WFTV reported that Jonathan Janis, the former director of the Stanton Energy Center, was demoted following an internal investigation.
Records indicate Janis has decided to retire from the utility.
