ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three Interstate 4 eastbound exit ramps merged into one as of Tuesday morning.
The Fairbanks Boulevard and Par Street exits are now combined with the exit ramp for Princeton Street, which was also moved back in September.
Now the exit for all three streets is just past Colonial Drive.
"If you don't know the area, I think there's gonna be a lot of lost people. I don't know, it'll be interesting," said I-4 driver Mike Eckstein.
Missing the combined righthand exit will take drivers 3 miles out of their way.
I-4 Ultimate spokesperson Dave Parks said the intent of the change is to open up work zones so workers can continue building the eastbound lanes for I-4 Ultimate while still allowing access to drivers.
