Anthem Orlando launches hiring campaign for new LGBTQ+ nightclub in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Anthem Orlando, a new LGBTQ+ nightclub and entertainment venue located in Downtown Orlando, has announced a significant hiring campaign to assemble its founding team.

The venue is looking for passionate and talented individuals to fill various full-time and part-time positions, with the goal of becoming Orlando’s top destination.

“We aren’t just hiring staff; we are assembling the heart and soul of Anthem,” said Michael Vacirca, from the Anthem Orlando ownership team.

Anthem Orlando is driven by its mission of “celebration without separation,” striving to foster an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere.

Available positions include General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Bartender, Barback, Security Officer, AV Lighting Technician, and Janitorial Worker.

Interested candidates can apply directly through the Anthem Orlando careers page at www.anthemorlando.com/careers.

