Apartment complex headed to area near The Villages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An apartment complex is in the works near The Villages, continuing the growth surrounding the massive senior-friendly municipality.

The 248-unit Evolve at Wildwood from North Carolina-based Evolve Companies will be built along County Road 108 east of U.S. 301 in Oxford.

Representatives for Evolve were not immediately available for comment.

SEE: Central Florida students head back to school

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Daytona Beach to get more affordable housing An affordable housing apartment complex for seniors is coming to Daytona Beach. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group