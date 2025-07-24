1-year-old falls from 3rd-story apartment window in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Police in Rockledge said a 1-year-old fell from an apartment window Thursday morning.

Officials said a child fell from the window of a 3rd floor unit at the apartment complex.

The child was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for treatment.

An investigation into the child’s fall is ongoing.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

