Apartment rents hit a post-pandemic milestone — and more landlords are sweetening their deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Rental rates on some apartment types slipped in July compared to the same time a year prior, the first time that’s occurred since June 2020 — the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Median asking rents for studios and one-bedroom apartments fell 0.1%, two-bedroom apartments fell 0.3% and units with three or more bedrooms fell 2.4% between July 2023 and July 2024, according to Redfin Corp. (Nasdaq: RDFN).

Read: ‘Go vote!’: 1.2M cast ballots in Primary Election

All unit types tracked by the real estate technology company are down at least $50 from the rental-rate highs seen in recent years.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group