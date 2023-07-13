Apopka mobile home residents said they are being evicted for minor reasons

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Farmworkers of America said it received several complaints about Chalet North evicting for minor infractions.

The mobile home park is along Alpine Drive, not far from Orange Blossom Trail.

Some residents feel the owners of Chalet North are taking advantage of them because they don’t understand the law.

A spokesperson for Chalet North said it only uses the eviction process, which is lengthy and costly, as a last resort.

Outside of Chalet North’s gates today, current and former residents protested the mobile home park’s management and what they said are unfair eviction practices.

Former resident Leticia Ramiraz said management looks for minor infractions to evict people.

Ramiraz said she is thankful she had somewhere else to move before they kicked her out along with her mother.

Attorney Irene Bonds has been working with residents here to fight eviction.

“It seems to me they’re running a business and the business is that they take people’s trailers.” Bonds said.

Bonds also admits most residents don’t know the law, and by the time they get involved, it’s too late.

“Legally, Chalet North, what they’re doing is legally okay, but it’s the way that they’re doing it, how they’re handling it.” according to Bonds.

Channel 9′s Jeff Levkulich went to Chalet North’s management office to get their side of the story.

Out of the eight eviction cases filed in Orange County this year, only one person has been evicted according to a spokesperson from Chalet North.

That eviction case was highlighted in this letter that went out to residents today and involved a resident who bought a trailer but never filed an application, which included a criminal background check and other documentation.

Members of the Apopka community said the owner of a mobile home park are treating people unfairly.

But management also learned four people were subleasing their homes and they remained unwilling to comply with the process.

Managers said they are focused on safety and the wellbeing of residents and pointed to a letter that went out to residents Wednesday.

Chalet North told Channel 9 the community rules and regulations are in compliance with Florida law and it is focused on the safety and wellbeing of its residents.

