$860M heading to Orange County law enforcement, emergency services

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More money for law enforcement, fire and emergency services is headed to Central Florida as Orange County takes a hard look at what the area needs now to keep people safe.

The budget shows that the county wants to send a message that safety is key.

In the first Orange County budget workshop, the focus was on the first responders, and public service members who protect the community.

In total, $860 million is being proposed for Orange County’s public safety departments. That’s about $100 million increase from last year’s budget.

Aside from new positions to support operations, Orange County Fire Rescue’s $300 million budget includes expanding its Marine Rescue program, going from 11 stations with boats to 20.

Among other public safety highlights, corrections wants to invest in technology. Its budget includes implementation of a drone detection system and money to address recruitment and retention of corrections officers, a lingering issue that has cost the county thousands of dollars in overtime.

Wednesday’s budget workshop is the first of many before that budget gets finalized.

