Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam announces ‘intent to retire’

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam announced his intent to retire in a letter sent to the Apopka Fire Department Tuesday.

Since 2019, Wylam has served as Chief of the Apopka Fire Department, but his tenure was marked with controversy after 25 year old Austin Duran died after a on the job accident in 2022.

Duran’s death lead to demands for change and calls for the chiefs resignation, but despite two votes of no confidence, the chief stayed in his position.

Wylam wrote in his letter, “After several months of thinking, praying, and many thoughtful discussions with my wife and family I am writing to inform all of you of my decision to retire from my position as Fire Chief of the Apopka Fire Department, effective October 31st 2024.”

He also stated in his one-page announcement, “I have had the privilege to witness our department’s growth and resilience, facing numerous challenges together. It is with a mixture of pride and nostalgia that I look back on our collective accomplishments.”

But the letter didn’t mention what many will undoubtedly remember as one of the most devastating moments of the chief’s tenure.

Apopka Firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer full of sand crushed him while he was on shift.

In the two years following Austin’s death, the local fire union and Austin’s father, Mike Duran, lead the charge for change and asked for safety improvements.

Mike Duran told Channel 9 at first, he worked with Wylam to implement changes, but overtime that working relationship soured.

Wylam came under the microscope following two investigations into Austin’s death which revealed issues with leadership and training.

One independent consultant based report even called the department “Dysfunctional.”

In 2023, the Apopka Fire Union and a majority of city commissioners ultimately voted ‘no confidence’ in the chief, but the mayor did not act to remove Wylam.

Mike Duran told Channel 9 he feels optimistic that the department will truly change under new leadership.

“I’m very happy with his resignation. My only disappointment is that it didn’t happen sooner, and he still gets to leave this department without having any accountability,” said Duran.

Mike also pointed out that Wylam’s announcement came one day after the two-year anniversary of his son’s death and referred to the announcement as a step towards closure.

“We can’t bring proper management in with poor management still in place. So, with Wylam stepping aside, it gives us this opportunity now to bring the leadership that this department desperately needs,” said Mike Duran.

Channel 9 reached out to both Chief Wylam and the City Mayor for comment on the retirement announcement and response to criticism but did not hear back before news time.

