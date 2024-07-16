Large deputy response at gas station near I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over a dozen Orange County deputies responded to a gas station near I-4 on Tuesday.

At least 13 Orange County deputy cruisers are seen at a gas station on West Michigan Street next to I-4.

Several Orange County Fire Rescue crews have also responded to the area for a reported “Hatmat Response.”

Read: Gunman who killed man at Melbourne bar kills himself after leading Georgia deputies on chase

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information, and it’s unclear what sparked the significant law enforcement response.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group