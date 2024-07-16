Lake County deputies search for suspect in Walgreens armed robbery

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are looking for a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Clermont pharmacy.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a man went into a Walgreens with a handgun shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect left the store before deputies arrived.

Deputies said they learned he had pulled out the gun in the pharmacy section and taken prescription pills from the pharmacist.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Investigators said the suspect was a white man with balding red hair and a beard, with tattoos on at least one arm.

He was also wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who has information about the suspect can call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Tips are eligible for a cash reward.

