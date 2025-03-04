Approaching system will bring storms, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida can expect nice weather on Tuesday, but an approaching front will bring big changes.

Our area will be breezy and warmer Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low-80s.

Winds out of the southeast will bring the potential for a few isolated showers near our local beaches.

A powerful storm will bring the potential for severe weather to the lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

The storm system is moving east, bringing a good chance for additional severe storms from the Coastal Carolinas south to North Florida, near Jacksonville.

Locally, our threat is low but not zero.

This same storm will drag a cold front through Central Florida on Wednesday.

A fast-moving line of showers and storms will move through the area Wednesday midday.

Marion and Flagler counties have the best chance of getting isolated storms with damaging wind gusts and hail.

Channel 9 will be monitoring for any changes.

Good news for the cool weather lovers, following the cold front on Wednesday, there’s another cool down.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s; overnight lows will be in the 40s.

