Ariana Grande postpones Orlando, Tampa shows due to illness

Fans ready to see Ariana Grande perform in Orlando or Tampa will have to wait a few more months.
The singer took to social media Tuesday to explain that she woke up sick and would have to postpone the shows.
The Tampa show originally scheduled for Tuesday night has been pushed back to November 24 and the Orlando show originally scheduled for Wednesday night has been pushed back to November 25.
All tickets for the May shows will be honored for the new dates.
