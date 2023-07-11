Armed burglary suspect taken into custody after standoff with Cocoa police

COCOA, Fla. — A suspect in multiple home burglaries was taken into custody after a standoff with police in Cocoa Tuesday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning reporting a burglary in progress at a home in the 500 block of Indian River Dr. The suspect ran from the home when officers arrived on scene.

According to police, the suspect continued running northbound on Indian River Dr. towards Highland St. where he got into a vehicle and refused to come out while holding a gun to his head.

READ: Researchers announce sargassum bloom has left the Central Florida coastline

Police say they believe the suspect stole that gun during another home burglary Monday.

Streets in the area were blocked for several hours and nearby residents were asked to stay in their homes while negotiators attempted to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

READ: ‘Void’ appears at site of previous sinkhole in Hillsborough County

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cocoa police announced they had taken the suspect into custody.

He has not been identified.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group