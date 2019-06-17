Armed woman interrupts east Orange County church service, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An armed woman caused a scare after showing up at an east Orange County church on Sunday, according to an arrest report.
Ilena Munizpou, 33, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, jail records show.
According to an arrest report, Munizpou went inside the Redeemed By God Church at 6509 Hazeltine National Drive around 2:30 p.m. and said she wanted to “record something that was going to happen” before going back to car outside.
A service was in session when Munizpou entered the church, according to the arrest report.
A witness followed Munizpou out of the church and confronted her at her car, the arrest report states, which is when Munizpou told the witness there was someone inside the church she wanted to kill.
Witnesses then began to struggle with Munizpou, who said she was armed and planned to use her gun, according to the report.
When a deputy arrived to the church, Munizpou resisted arrest and “said she was a cop,” the report states.
