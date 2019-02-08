Arrest made almost 2 years after man was fatally shot at Kissimmee home

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday in the 2017 shooting death of a 20-year-old man, the Kissimmee Police Department said.
James Crawford fatally shot Chase Toops on March 12, 2017, at a home on RJ Circle near Michigan Avenue and Mill Slough Road, police spokeswoman Bailey Myers said.
"The investigation into the shooter’s identity has been active since 2017. Continued investigative efforts have led our detectives to link Toops' death directly to Crawford," Myers said. "We are actively working to provide more answers for the Toops family."
Crawford was charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
