0 'Just kill me, sir': Video reveals what suspect told police after killing 2 Kissimmee officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Newly released video reveals what a man told detectives after he allegedly killed two Kissimmee police officers.

The video was recorded at police headquarters after investigators said Everett Miller fatally shot Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on Aug. 18, 2017.

"Can you take the handcuffs off please?" the retired U.S. Marine said. "God help me."

"I will listen to your concerns," an officer said. "Will you please stand up and sit down?"

"Thank you, ma'am," Miller said. "It hurts so bad."

He later said he was concerned someone might kill him.

"Don't kill me," he said. "I don't want to die."

Miller could be heard moaning, and he removed his shoes and his shorts.

"Sit down," an officer said.

"I'm just taking off my clothes," Miller said.

"Sit down," the officer said.

"Yes, sir," Miller said.

He declined to answer their questions about the case.

"My name is -- you know my name. You have my ID," Miller said. "Please read me my Miranda rights. Get me my lawyer."

A detective later walked into the interview room, and Miller straightened his posture and said, "Don't kill me."

He later started crying.

"Just kill me, sir. Tell them I was resisting," Miller said. "Kill me, sir. Tell them I tried to fucking choke you. Kill me, sir. I want to die."

A detective asked Miller why he wanted to die.

"I just did something," he said. "Oh, never mind."

Miller is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail on two counts of first-degree murder.

He was moved to Orange County after complaining about corrections officers' use of force at the Osceola County Jail.

Miller's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 18, precisely two years after the alleged killings.

