0 Man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers may seek change of venue

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Accused cop killer Everett Miller was back in court Thursday for two different hearings.

Miller is accused of shooting Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard to death in August of last year.

Only one of those hearings was open to the public. WFTV was asked to leave the courtroom for the second. Doors were locked as armed deputies stood guard while only Miller’s defense team stayed inside.

When his defense attorney left, he told us he wasn't allowed to talk about what happened in that hearing.

Shuffling into court in his triple X-sized jump suit from the Orange County Jail, Miller didn't show any emotion while the judge and attorneys met to discuss the trial that will decide his fate.

More than 50 witnesses, a handful of them were deposed Thursday following the hearing.

Miller is a retired Marine who's facing the death penalty if convicted.

Cellphone and surveillance camera videos already place him at or near the crime scene.

On Thursday, prosecutors revealed they plan to introduce cellphone records as evidence by Friday that would also place him at the scene.

While the judge set the next status hearing for the end of January, the issue of a possible change of venue was raised for the first time by prosecutors.

This has been a high-profile case with lots of media attention.

The judge said if either side plans to seek a change of venue to move the trial out of Osceola County, he wants it settled before that January hearing.

As for the second hearing, behind closed doors, WFTV’s legal analyst said it likely had to do with some kind of internal issue going on between Miller and his attorney.



