Roof of woman's Kissimmee apartment collapses during Super Bowl

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Super Bowl had just started when the ceiling came tumbling down in Natalie Rimmer’s Kissimmee apartment Sunday afternoon.
“I heard the cracking, and then slowly, everything just started coming down,” she said.
Rimmer lives in The Park at Sorrento apartment complex along Woodside Circle in Kissimmee.
“What happened in here could have happened in my room,” she said.
Rimmer said she sent her apartment complex an email in November when she saw obvious signs of water damage in her bedroom and hallways.
The apartment complex manager told Channel 9’s Karen Parks he was new to the complex and unaware of the problem.
No code enforcement violations have been reported at the property, according to city officials.
A building inspector deemed Rimmer’s apartment dangerous Monday morning.
For now, the complex will relocate Rimmer to another apartment, but she said she isn’t sure what she will do next.
Michaelson Real Estate Group, which is the corporate manager of the property, did not return requests for comment.
