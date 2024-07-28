‘Art After Dark’: Downtown Orlando will hold semi-formal next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a fun evening in downtown Orlando, this returning program in August is for you.

Young professionals can visit the Downtown Arts District for its ‘Art After Dark’ on Aug. 17.

The soiree is a way for people to network and inspire engagement in the arts.

It will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at CityArts Orlando.

Guests can stroll through CityArts’ five different galleries and enjoy the CityArts Café.

There will also be experiences with Sketchbook Orlando founder Jennyfer Marie, henna artist Ashleigh Mausser, tarot card reader Angelique Luna and fashion sketches by The Paper Bar Co.

Admission to the program includes entertainment, food and three free drinks.

Art After Dark is a limited event, and tickets go on sale until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Guests must be 21 and older.

Downtown Arts District is a nonprofit organization that helps the arts and economic development in the City of Orlando.

