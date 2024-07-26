Former Florida Senator plans to produce film on the 1920 Ocoee Massacre

OCOEE, Fla. — Former Florida Senator Randolph Bracy and his wife, Kietta Mayweather Bracy are producing a film on the 1920 Ocoee Massacre.

The 1920 Ocoee Massacre, also known as the deadliest election day in United States history.

The under-told story about when an African-American community was attacked for using their right to vote in the 1920 U.S. presidential election.

Some were lynched, shot and beaten, and buildings were burned down to the ground in order to discourage Black people from going to the polls and voting.

Former Florida Senator Randolph Bracy has been working on the film for a few years. He’s worked on getting funding for the film but was denied twice by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 and in 2022.

The Ocoee community gathered with the Bracy’s on June 20 to discuss the film and spoke to Channel 9 about how they can get the local community involved in the film.

“The story comes from right down the street. So why not include the community into something that happened right next to them?” said Kietta.

The former Senator and his wife have experience in producing films as they produced the film “Ponder” which is one of the top drama’s on the streaming service Tubi. Here’s a video of the former Senator talking about “Ponder” and his upcoming Ocoee Massacre film:

