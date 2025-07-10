Art the Clown is heading to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced the newest haunted attraction for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The “Terrifier” trilogy will come to life with its own haunted house feathering franchise star Art the Clown.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Aug. 29 and runs through Nov. 2.

Art will join the likes of “Friday the 13th’s” Jason Voorhees and “Fallout” for franchise-inspired terror. This year boasts several original attractions too, like “Grave of Flesh” and “El Artista: A Spanish Haunting.”

Ten haunted houses will be featured, according to the website.

Go to Universal Orlando’s website for more information and tickets.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group