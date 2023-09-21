Artemis II astronauts complete ‘Launch Day’ test run for planned mission around the moon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one step closer to the launch of the Artemis II mission to the moon after a recent test from Florida’s Space Coast.

The Artemis II astronauts successfully completed a Launch Day Demonstration test.

The crewmembers went through the same routine they will do on launch day.

The astronauts suited up and rode out to Launch Pad 39-B.

The Artemis II mission will take the astronauts on a trip around the moon.

Right now, the mission is scheduled for late November 2024.

